China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd (SEHK:6166)

APAC company
Market Info - 6166

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6166

  • Market CapHKD4.789bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6166
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG216301013

Company Profile

China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd is engaged in planning, development and operation of large-scale industrial towns. The Company also develops and invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties.

