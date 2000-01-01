China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd (SEHK:6166)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6166
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6166
- Market CapHKD4.789bn
- SymbolSEHK:6166
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG216301013
Company Profile
China VAST Industrial Urban Development Co Ltd is engaged in planning, development and operation of large-scale industrial towns. The Company also develops and invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties.