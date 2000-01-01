China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd (SEHK:648)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 648
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 648
- Market CapHKD123.890m
- SymbolSEHK:648
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0000375797
Company Profile
China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd operates a chain of sports and healthcare clubhouses under the brand name Megafit in China; engaged in optical products and eye-care services retail shops and in asset management business.