China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd (SEHK:648)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 648

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 648

  • Market CapHKD123.890m
  • SymbolSEHK:648
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000375797

Company Profile

China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd operates a chain of sports and healthcare clubhouses under the brand name Megafit in China; engaged in optical products and eye-care services retail shops and in asset management business.

Latest 648 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .