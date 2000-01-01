China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:6966)
- Market CapHKD375.000m
- SymbolSEHK:6966
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG215AA1032
China Wan Tong Yuan (Holdings) Ltd is a burial services provider in Langfang, Hebei province, China. It offers cemetery services under brand Wan Tong Yuan and burial services, including traditional and artistic burial services.