Company Profile

China Water Affairs Group Ltd is a Chinese water utilities company that builds, operates, and invests in water affairs projects in China. The company operates across various provincial municipalities and regions throughout mainland China. The firm's primary segments include Water Supply, Sewage Treatment, Property, which includes investment in properties and electronic meter systems, and Concrete, which includes production and sale of ready-mixed concrete. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Water Supply business.China Water Affairs Group Ltd and its subsidiaries provides water supply, sewage treatment and drainage operation and construction services. Its business segments include Water and Property development and investment.