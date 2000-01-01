China Wood Optimization (Holding) Ltd (SEHK:1885)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1885
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1885
- Market CapHKD2.320bn
- SymbolSEHK:1885
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINKYG216171085
Company Profile
China Wood Optimization (Holding) Ltd manufactures, processes and sells processed wood products. The company manufactures processed wood panels and processed finger joint wood panels at its production plants in China.