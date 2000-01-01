China XLX Fertiliser Ltd (SEHK:1866)

APAC company
Company Info - 1866

  • Market CapHKD2.554bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1866
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1V07936171

Company Profile

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd engages in the manufacture, sale, and trade of urea, compound fertilizers, and methanol in People's Republic of China.

