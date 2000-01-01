China XLX Fertiliser Ltd (SEHK:1866)
- Market CapHKD2.554bn
- SymbolSEHK:1866
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAgricultural Inputs
- Currency
- ISINSG1V07936171
China XLX Fertiliser Ltd engages in the manufacture, sale, and trade of urea, compound fertilizers, and methanol in People's Republic of China.