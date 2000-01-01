China Yangtze Power Co Ltd GDR (LSE:CYPC)

Market Info - CYPC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CYPC

  • Market Cap$67.146bn
  • SymbolLSE:CYPC
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16955G1132

Company Profile

China Yangtze Power Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the production and supply of electric power. The hydropower plants owned by the company are Three Gorges, Gezhouba, Xiluodu, and Xiangjiaba.China Yangtze Power Co Ltd is engaged in the production and supply of electric power.

