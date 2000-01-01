China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3669)

APAC company
Market Info - 3669

Company Info - 3669

  • Market CapHKD13.110bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3669
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2162W1024

Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd is investment holding company. It is primarily involved in automobile sales service, automobile finance, and automobile rental.

Latest 3669 news

