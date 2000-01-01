China Youzan Ltd (SEHK:8083)
China Youzan Ltd is an investment holding company. The firm operates in four segments: General trading, Third party payment services, Onecomm, and Merchant services. Business activity of the organization is generally functioned through one geographical region which is China and it derives the majority of its revenue from the merchant services segment that engages in the provision of a variety of SaaS products and comprehensive services in the PRC.China Youzan Ltd, formerly China Innovationpay Group Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the general trading business in China.