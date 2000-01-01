China Yuchai International Ltd Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CYD)

Company Info - CYD

  • Market Cap$694.180m
  • SymbolNYSE:CYD
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG210821051

Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd is a Bermuda holding company that is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Hong Leong Asia. China Yuchai International primarily operates through its majority-owned subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company, a China-based company that manufactures, assembles, and distributes diesel engines for various vehicles including trucks, buses, and cars, as well as construction and agricultural, marine, and power-generation equipment. The company generates the majority of its sales from the Chinese market.China Yuchai International Ltd manufactures, assembles and sells a variety of light, medium and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment and marine and agriculture applications in China.

