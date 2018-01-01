China YuHua Education Corp Ltd (SEHK:6169) Share Price

Company Profile

China YuHua Education was founded in 2001 in Henan, China and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February 2017. It is one of China’s largest private education providers, offering K-12 to university, with 25 K-12 private schools (20 schools from kindergarten to middle school and five high schools) and four universities (one self-built and three acquired). Out of the 29 schools that China YuHua Education operates, 26 schools are in Henan province, China. There are three universities located outside Henan province--one in Hunan province, one in Shandong province and one in Thailand.China YuHua Education Corp Ltd provides private education from kindergarten to university in China.