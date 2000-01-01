China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1728)
- Market CapHKD6.989bn
- SymbolSEHK:1728
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINKYG215A81084
Company Profile
China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd is auto dealership company in China. It is engaged in sales of passenger motor vehicles, motor spare parts, automotive maintenance services, logistics services, sales of lubricant oil and financial services.