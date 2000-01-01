China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd H (SEHK:2016)

APAC company
Company Info - 2016

  • Market CapHKD18.945bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2016
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000025S9

Company Profile

China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd is a joint-stock commercial bank based on private capital investment. Its segments are corporate banking, retail banking, and treasury business. It operates in Eastern China, Northern China, Southern China and Western China.

