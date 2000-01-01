China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1333)
APAC company
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1333
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- ISINKYG215AT1023
China Zhongwang Holdings produces and sells industrial aluminum extrusion products. The company is organized into five segments: aluminum alloy framework, industrial, construction, flat-rolled, and further-fabricated. The aluminum alloy framework segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, primarily sells products to industrial customers. The vast majority of China Zhongwang's revenue comes from China. The firm is also expanding internationally with sales in the U.S., Germany, and the United Kingdom.China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd is engaged in producing industrial aluminium extrusion products. These products are used in transportation, machinery equipment and electric power engineering sectors.