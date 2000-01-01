China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1333)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1333
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1333
- Market CapHKD17.220bn
- SymbolSEHK:1333
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINKYG215AT1023
Company Profile
China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd is engaged in producing industrial aluminium extrusion products. These products are used in transportation, machinery equipment and electric power engineering sectors.