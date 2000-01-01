ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CCIH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CCIH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CCIH

  • Market Cap$23.550m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CCIH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16950M1071

Company Profile

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd is a provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China. It provides a portfolio of services and solutions through its network to businesses, government agencies and other enterprises.

Latest CCIH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .