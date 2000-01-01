Chinapintza Mining Corp (TSX:CPA.H)
Company Info - CPA.H
- Market CapCAD0.440m
- SymbolTSX:CPA.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA16952V1058
Company Profile
Chinapintza Mining Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of gold and mineral mining rights in Chinapintza Property located in Ecuador.