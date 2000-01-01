Company Profile

Chinasoft International Ltd provides information technology services in two segments based on service type. The technical professional business segment, which generates the majority of revenue, provides services that include business and IT consulting, application development, system integration, product engineering, and enterprise management. The Internet IT services business segment provides cloud-based consulting services. The majority of the revenue comes from the People's Republic of China.Chinasoft International Ltd operates in the Information technology industry. It provides information technology, IT outsourcing, IT emerging and training services.