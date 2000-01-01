Chinasoft International Ltd (SEHK:354)

APAC company
Market Info - 354

Company Info - 354

  • Market CapHKD11.238bn
  • SymbolSEHK:354
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2110A1114

Company Profile

Chinasoft International Ltd operates in the Information technology industry. It provides information technology, IT outsourcing, IT emerging and training services.

Latest 354 news

