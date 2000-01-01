Chindata Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CD)

North American company
Company Info - CD

  • Market Cap$5.572bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16955F1075

Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd is a carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, focusing on China, India and Southeast Asia markets. The company's solutions include Colocation and managed service; Energy procurement and transmission; Infrastructure service; and IT and network service.

