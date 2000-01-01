Chinese Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8009)

APAC company
Market Info - 8009

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8009

  • Market CapHKD20.620m
  • SymbolSEHK:8009
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000464021

Company Profile

Chinese Energy Holdings Ltd operates as a trading company in the People’s Republic of China. It is involved in the general trading activities, including market sourcing of technical and electronic products; and trading of liquefied natural gas products.

Latest 8009 news

