Chinese Energy Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8009)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8009
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8009
- Market CapHKD20.620m
- SymbolSEHK:8009
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0000464021
Company Profile
Chinese Energy Holdings Ltd operates as a trading company in the People’s Republic of China. It is involved in the general trading activities, including market sourcing of technical and electronic products; and trading of liquefied natural gas products.