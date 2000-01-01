Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd (SEHK:127)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 127
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 127
- Market CapHKD11.732bn
- SymbolSEHK:127
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG2108M2182
Company Profile
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd is a real estate company. Its business activities are redevelopment and renovation for properties as well as actively managing a balanced tenant mix for retail properties in Mainland China and Hong Kong.