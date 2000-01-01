Chinese Food and Beverage Group Ltd (SEHK:8272)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8272

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8272

  • Market CapHKD31.700m
  • SymbolSEHK:8272
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2113R1377

Company Profile

Chinese Food and Beverage Group Ltd operates Chinese restaurants in Hong Kong. The Company is also engaged in food manufacturing activities as well as trading of securities.

Latest 8272 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .