Ching Lee Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3728)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3728
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3728
- Market CapHKD243.120m
- SymbolSEHK:3728
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG2118S1066
Company Profile
Ching Lee Holdings Ltd operates as a main contractor in Hong Kong, that is engaged in providing substructure building works services, superstructure building works services and RMAA works services.