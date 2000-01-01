Company Profile

Chinney Alliance Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company. It operates through various business segments that are Plastic and Chemical Products, which consists importing, marketing and distributing plastic and chemical products; Building Related Services, which consists of e provision of contracting services for both public and private sectors, including engineering contracting services in the air-conditioning industry, and others; Foundation Pilling and Ground Investigation, which consists of the foundation piling and sub-structure construction work for both public and private sectors; Building Construction, which consists of superstructure construction works for both public and private sectors; and Others. The Building Related Services generates maximum revenue for the company.