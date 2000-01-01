Company Profile

Chinney Investments Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company's operating segment include Property development; Property investment and Property, carpark management and others. Property development segment develops properties for sale. The Property Investment segment holds investment properties for development and generates rental income. It generates maximum revenue from the Property development segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.Chinney Investments Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in property businesses.