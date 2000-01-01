Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1556)

APAC company
Market Info - 1556

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1556

  • Market CapHKD351.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1556
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2118K1036

Company Profile

Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Ltd provides piling construction and ancillary services. The company's services include bored piling, percussive H-piling, socketed H-piling, mini-piling, and sheet piling.

