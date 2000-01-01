Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1556)
- Market CapHKD351.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1556
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINBMG2118K1036
Chinney Kin Wing Holdings Ltd provides piling construction and ancillary services. The company's services include bored piling, percussive H-piling, socketed H-piling, mini-piling, and sheet piling.