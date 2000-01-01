ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IMOS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IMOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMOS

  • Market Cap$871.540m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IMOS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINUS16965P2020

Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc is a semiconductor testing and packaging solutions company. The Company is engaged in research, development, manufacturing and sale of integrated circuits and related assembly, and providing testing services.

Latest IMOS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .