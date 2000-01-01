Company Profile

With $5.6 billion in systemwide sales during 2019, Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest player in the $16 billion domestic fast-casual Mexican restaurant category. Its menu includes burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads, which are made from higher-quality ingredients than those typically found at quick-service restaurants. As of December, the firm operated more than 2,600 company-owned restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which serves a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads, made using fresh ingredients.