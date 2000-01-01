Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG (SIX:LISP)
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of premium chocolates. The chocolate products are offered under several brands which include Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Caffarel, Hofbauer/Kufferle, and others. Geographically, the firm's operating segments are Europe, North America and the Rest of the World. It generates a majority of is revenue from Europe.Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG manufactures and sells chocolate and its products through its subsidiaries under the brand names Lindt, Ghirardelli, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Kufferle, Russell Stover, Whitman's and Pangburn's.