Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of premium chocolates. The chocolate products are offered under several brands which include Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Caffarel, Hofbauer/Kufferle, and others. Geographically, the firm's operating segments are Europe, North America and the Rest of the World. It generates a majority of is revenue from Europe.