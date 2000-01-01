Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG (XETRA:LSPP)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LSPP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LSPP

  • Market Cap€17.374bn
  • SymbolXETRA:LSPP
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorConfectioners
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0010570767

Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG manufactures and sells chocolate and its products through its subsidiaries under the brand names Lindt, Ghirardelli, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Kufferle, Russell Stover, Whitman's and Pangburn's.

Latest LSPP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .