Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

North American company
Market Info - CHH

Company Info - CHH

  Market Cap$3.265bn
  SymbolNYSE:CHH
  IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  SectorLodging
  • Currency
  ISINUS1699051066

Company Profile

Choice Hotels operates 591,000 rooms across 13 brands addressing the economy and midscale segments. Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites are the largest brands (27% of the company's total domestic rooms), while Ascend and Cambria (6% of total domestic rooms) are newer lifestyle and select-service brands experiencing strong demand prior to COVID-19. Choice added its 13th brand with the launch of extended-stay brand Everhome in January 2020. Franchises are 99% of total revenue, and the United States represents 78% of total rooms.Choice Hotels International Inc is a hotel franchisor. Its lodging properties include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites.

