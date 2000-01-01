Company Profile

Choice Hotels operates 591,000 rooms across 13 brands addressing the economy and midscale segments. Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites are the largest brands (27% of the company's total domestic rooms), while Ascend and Cambria (6% of total domestic rooms) are newer lifestyle and select-service brands experiencing strong demand prior to COVID-19. Choice added its 13th brand with the launch of extended-stay brand Everhome in January 2020. Franchises are 99% of total revenue, and the United States represents 78% of total rooms.Choice Hotels International Inc is a hotel franchisor. Its lodging properties include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites.