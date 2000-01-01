Chong Fai Jewellery Group Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:8537)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8537
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8537
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8537
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINKYG2806F1019
Company Profile
Chong Fai Jewellery Group Holdings Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the retail and wholesale of its jewellery products. Its jewellery products, including gem-set jewellery and pure gold products.