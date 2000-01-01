Company Profile

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd is engaged in the production, processing, and sale of steel plates, steel sections, wire rods, bar materials, billets, and thin plates, and in the production and sale of coking and coal chemical products, pig iron & grain slag, steel slag, and steel scrap. Its products are applied in various industries, such as machinery, architecture, engineering, automobile, motorbike, shipbuilding, offshore oil, gas cylinder, boiler as well as oil and gas pipelines. The group's revenue and profit are mainly comprised of steel manufacturing and domestic sales.Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd belongs to ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industries. It is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of iron and steel products.