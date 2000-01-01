Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:3618)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3618

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3618

  • Market CapHKD10.179bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3618
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000X44

Company Profile

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd provides a range of banking and related services in China. Its segments are Corporate banking, Personal banking, and Treasury operations.

Latest 3618 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .