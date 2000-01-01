Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd (SGX:42E)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 42E

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 42E

  • Market CapSGD52.000m
  • SymbolSGX:42E
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1BE5000001

Company Profile

Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which engages in the retail, distribution, and assembly of electrical products and accessories in Singapore.

Latest 42E news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .