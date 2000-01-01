Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd (SGX:42E)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 42E
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 42E
- Market CapSGD52.000m
- SymbolSGX:42E
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1BE5000001
Company Profile
Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which engages in the retail, distribution, and assembly of electrical products and accessories in Singapore.