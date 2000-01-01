Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd (SEHK:1929)

  • Market CapHKD72.300bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1929
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG211461085

Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd engages in the jewelry and watch business. Its product base includes a variety of jewellery products comprising of gem-set, gold, platinum/karat gold and watches under the brand Chow Tai Fook.

