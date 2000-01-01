Company Profile

Christie Group PLC offers a portfolio of professional business services for the leisure, retail and care sectors. The business of the group is operated through two segments namely Professional Business Services; and Stock and Inventory Systems and Services. The Professional Business Services segment covers business valuation, consultancy and agency, mortgage and insurance services, and business appraisal. The Stock and Inventory Systems and Service segment cover stock audit and counting, compliance, and food safety audits and inventory preparation and valuation, hospitality and cinema software. Geographically all the business activity is functioned through the UK and it derives most of the revenue from the Professional Business Service segment.Christie Group PLC offers a portfolio of professional business services for the leisure, retail and care sectors. It include surveying, valuation, agency, consultancy, finance, insurance, stock control and business software solutions.