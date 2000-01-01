ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CDXC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CDXC

  • Market Cap$257.370m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CDXC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1710774076

Company Profile

ChromaDex Corp is a natural products company. The company discovers, acquires, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies that address the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skincare and pharmaceutical markets.

Latest CDXC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .