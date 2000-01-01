Company Profile

ChromoGenics AB develops and produces dynamic glass with controllable optical properties in Sweden and internationally. The company offers ConverLight, an electrochromic glass, which provides UV protection for use in single glass pane and insulating glass unit solutions. This glass is suitable for new construction, reconstruction, and renovation and offers ultraviolet protection that reduces the risk of fading interiors.