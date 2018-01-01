Chronext AG (SIX:CXT) Share Price

Loading...

Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prev. Close / Mkt. Open - / - Volume - 52w Low / High - / - Market Cap - P/E Ratio - Div. Yield -

Company Profile Chronext AG offers digital platform for buying and selling new, pre-owned and vintage luxury watches. Symbol SIX:CXT ISIN CH1127278153 Currency -

Loading... Loading Comparison