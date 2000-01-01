CHS Inc 7 1/2 % Cum Red Pfd Shs -B- Series -4- (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CHSCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CHSCL

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CHSCL
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12542R8034

Company Profile

CHS Inc is engaged in providing grain, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers. Its segments include Energy, Agriculture, Corporate and Others.

Latest CHSCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .