Market Info - 641

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 641

  • Market CapHKD572.110m
  • SymbolSEHK:641
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2168E1140

Company Profile

CHTC Fong`s International Co Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of textile dyeing and finishing machinery.

