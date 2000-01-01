Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1938)
Company Info - 1938
- Market CapHKD303.340m
- SymbolSEHK:1938
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINKYG212331048
Company Profile
Chu Kong Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Pipe Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells longitudinal welded steel pipes & provides related manufacturing services. It is also engaged in property development and investment.