Chuan Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1420)
Market Info - 1420
Company Info - 1420
- Market CapHKD128.520m
- SymbolSEHK:1420
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINKYG2123Y1061
Company Profile
Chuan Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiary is engaged in providing earthworks and related services and general construction in Singapore.