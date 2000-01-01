Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd (SGX:C33)

APAC company
Market Info - C33

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - C33

  • Market CapSGD170.800m
  • SymbolSGX:C33
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1H43875910

Company Profile

Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd is engaged in the real estate business. The company operates through various segments that are Investment, which includes investment holding and trading, group-level corporate and treasury activities and the Property Segment, which comprises of property development, investment in properties, and investment in property-related entities. The company operates its business in the Singapore region.Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of printed circuit board assembly, user interface panel and complete box-build projects. Its segments are investment, electronics manufacturing services and property segment..

