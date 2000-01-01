Company Profile

Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd is engaged in the real estate business. The company operates through various segments that are Investment, which includes investment holding and trading, group-level corporate and treasury activities and the Property Segment, which comprises of property development, investment in properties, and investment in property-related entities. The company operates its business in the Singapore region.Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of printed circuit board assembly, user interface panel and complete box-build projects. Its segments are investment, electronics manufacturing services and property segment..