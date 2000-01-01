Chuang's Consortium International Ltd (SEHK:367)

APAC company
Market Info - 367

Company Info - 367

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:367
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2122V1458

Company Profile

Chuang's Consortium International Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Property development, investment and trading; Hotel operation and management; Cemetery; Sales of goods and merchandises; Securities investment and trading; Money lending business and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Property development, investment and trading segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong and also has a presence in PRC, United Kingdom, and Other countries. It earns most of its revenue from Rental income and management fees.Chuang's Consortium International Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in property and hotel businesses.

Latest 367 news

