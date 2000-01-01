Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CB

  • Market Cap$70.070bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0044328745

Company Profile

Chubb Ltd provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance (A&H), reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients.

Latest CB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .