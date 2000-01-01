Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:CHT)
- Market Cap$28.609bn
- SymbolNYSE:CHT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- ISINUS17133Q5027
Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd is a Taiwan based telecommunication company. It is engaged in providing fixed-line, wireless, and Internet and data services.