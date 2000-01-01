Company Profile

Church & Dwight is the leading producer of baking soda in the world. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, which are all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand umbrella. Its mix also includes Xtra, Trojan, OxiClean, First Response, Nair, L’il Critters/Vitafusion, Orajel, and Water Pik, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute more than 80% of its annual sales and profits. In early 2019, the firm announced the addition of Flawless, which manufactures electric shaving products for women. The firm acquired Zicam at the end of 2020, a leading brand in the cough/cold shortening category. Church & Dwight derives about 85% of its sales from its home turf.Church & Dwight Co Inc is engaged in the household products industry. It manufactures and markets personal care products under brands like Oxiclean, Spinbrush, First Response and Trojan.